Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Italy's Zazzeri paints swimming pool as he longs for return to water
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Italy's Zazzeri paints swimming pool as he longs for return to water

Italy's Zazzeri paints swimming pool as he longs for return to water

FILE PHOTO: Swimming - FINA World Championships - Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 23, 2022 Italy's Lorenzo Zazzeri reacts after winning the men's 50m freestyle, semi final 2 REUTERS/Lisa Leutner

12 Nov 2022 06:54AM (Updated: 12 Nov 2022 06:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

You can keep Lorenzo Zazzeri out of the water but you cannot take the water out of Lorenzo Zazzeri, as the Olympic silver medallist likes to paint swimming pools as he recovers from the complications of an anaphylactic shock suffered over the summer.

The 28-year-old, who was part of Italy's 4x100m freestyle relay team at last year's Tokyo Olympics, has focused on painting having signed up for art school, using the canvas to express his desire of returning to his beloved pool.

"For me art is an amazing way to spend time but my favourite activity remains swimming," Zazzeri, who won gold in the 4x100m medley at this year's world championships, told newspaper Corriere della Sera on Friday.

It is not the first time he has used art therapy as he has previously used painting as a way to help ease the pressure of swimming competitions.

He has a separate account on Instagram to display his work, which ranges from photorealism to cubism, and has almost 20,000 followers.

Zazzeri initially had an anaphylactic shock due to food but further tests following the incident revealed he had a cardiac biomarker which needed to be stabilised. He said earlier this week he had not been able to train for three months.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.