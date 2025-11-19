ITF defends Davis Cup format amid push for full return to tradition

BENGALURU :The International Tennis Federation believes the current Davis Cup format has strong backing in the game despite growing calls from top stars for the event to make a complete return to its roots, new Chief Executive Ross Hutchins told Reuters.

The traditional structure of home-and-away ties was scrapped in 2019 and even though elements of it were restored for earlier rounds of this year's competition, the grumbles continued into the concluding Final 8 tournament in Bologna this week.

Andrea Gaudenzi, chief of the ATP, which runs the men's professional tour, has joined top players like Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in urging a full return to the old system, and for the men's team competition to be staggered over two years.

"The nations are the ones that we also have to listen to and there's been huge support," Hutchins told Reuters during a video call on Tuesday.

"More players have played this year than ever before ... a huge amount of nations are participating in this competition and therefore, we have to embrace that side of the thinking as well.

"We do have close relationships with the other governing bodies in tennis. We do have close relationships with players. We're willing to have the conversation across anything that comes to their minds."

Hutchins, who took over from Kelly Fairweather at the end of last month, pointed to the success of the Final 8 in Malaga over the last three years before it moved to its new home in Italy.

The Briton stressed, however, that the ITF would remain open to discussions with players, fans and other stakeholders.

"We're in Bologna for the next three years and we've had a very successful few years in Malaga. Let's assess how we deliver this year's event," he added.

"We're always open to a conversation and have the right relationships to have the understanding with key players, fans, and different governing bodies to listen to their opinions."

This year's Final 8 is without world number one Alcaraz, a late withdrawal from the Spanish team due to injury, while Italy's Sinner, the number two, decided to prioritise his preparations for his Australian Open title defence in January.

The withdrawal of another Italian, world number eight Lorenzo Musetti, means Germany's Alexander Zverev, ranked third, is the only top-10 singles player left in the Davis Cup.

"I don't think it's dampened the enthusiasm," Hutchins said about the absence of marquee names.

"Player withdrawals happen regularly, whether it's at the major events or the ATP Finals or throughout the year. Injuries happen. You can't really account for what happened to Carlos, unfortunately, recently.

"Jannik, what a few years he's having ... non-stop finals every single week. Huge credit to him and Carlos. I don't think it's dampened spirits. It's a team competition and nations and captains are passionate about their teams.

"That's what's so special about this competition ... the enormity of this event, the history of this event and the team element of this event. Everyone's super excited."