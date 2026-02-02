Logo
Logo

Sport

Itoje on bench for England against Wales
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Itoje on bench for England against Wales

Itoje on bench for England against Wales

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - England v New Zealand - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London, Britain - November 15, 2025 England's Maro Itoje celebrates after the match REUTERS/Paul Childs

02 Feb 2026 09:46PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, Feb 2 : Maro Itoje will start on the bench for England's Six Nations opener against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, with Jamie George taking the captaincy duties until the lock joins the fray later in the match, coach Steve Borthwick said on Monday.

Borthwick had been due to name his team on Thursday but went early. Itoje missed part of England's build-up due to the death of his mother.

Freddie Steward claimed the fullback position, with Marcus Smith again providing cover from the bench. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Henry Arundell complete the back three, with Northampton duo Tommy Freeman and Fraser Dingwall in the centres.

England team to play Wales:

15–Freddie Steward, 14–Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13–Tommy Freeman, 12–Fraser Dingwall, 11–Henry Arundell, 10–George Ford, 9–Alex Mitchell, 8–Ben Earl, 7–Sam Underhill, 6–Guy Pepper, 5–Ollie Chessum, 4–Alex Coles, 3–Joe Heyes, 2–Jamie George, 1–Ellis Genge

Replacements: 16–Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17–Bevan Rodd, 18–Trevor Davison, 19–Maro Itoje, 20–Tom Curry, 21–Henry Pollock, 22–Ben Spencer, 23–Marcus Smith

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement