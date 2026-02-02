Itoje on bench for England against Wales

LONDON, Feb 2 : Maro Itoje will start on the bench for England's Six Nations opener against Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, with Jamie George taking the captaincy duties until the lock joins the fray later in the match, coach Steve Borthwick said on Monday.

Borthwick had been due to name his team on Thursday but went early. Itoje missed part of England's build-up due to the death of his mother.

Freddie Steward claimed the fullback position, with Marcus Smith again providing cover from the bench. Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and Henry Arundell complete the back three, with Northampton duo Tommy Freeman and Fraser Dingwall in the centres.

England team to play Wales:

15–Freddie Steward, 14–Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, 13–Tommy Freeman, 12–Fraser Dingwall, 11–Henry Arundell, 10–George Ford, 9–Alex Mitchell, 8–Ben Earl, 7–Sam Underhill, 6–Guy Pepper, 5–Ollie Chessum, 4–Alex Coles, 3–Joe Heyes, 2–Jamie George, 1–Ellis Genge

Replacements: 16–Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17–Bevan Rodd, 18–Trevor Davison, 19–Maro Itoje, 20–Tom Curry, 21–Henry Pollock, 22–Ben Spencer, 23–Marcus Smith