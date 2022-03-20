It's great to be back, says Ferrari's Binotto

MANAMA : Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said it was great to be back after Charles Leclerc put the success-starved Formula One team on pole position for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday.

It was Ferrari's first pole since Leclerc at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last June and fuelled hopes of a first victory since 2019 for the sport's oldest, most successful and glamorous constructor.

Ferrari climbed back to third overall in the standings last season after a 40-year low of sixth in 2020 and look to be in a battle with Red Bull for early season honours after a strong showing in testing.

"It’s great to be there. We know it has been very tough," Binotto told Sky Sports television.

"It was very tight and it will be very tight for the entire season, hopefully ... It’s a good fight, a good battle. it's great to be there and to enjoy it."

Ferrari have not won a championship since 2008 but hopes are rising that this year, the start of a new era with much changed rules, could end the drought.

Leclerc, who now has 10 pole positions, was 0.123 seconds faster than Red Bull's reigning champion Max Verstappen and said it was always just a question of when.

"Obviously, the last two years for the team have been extremely difficult after 2019," said the Monegasque.

"We had two very difficult years where I knew it was just a matter of time before we got back to the top because we were working well. But until you actually do it, you always have the doubt.

"Finally, this season, we managed to make a car that is back to where it deserves, which is to at least be in the mix for the top positions."

Spanish team mate Carlos Sainz qualified third, ahead of the second Red Bull driven by Mexican Sergio Perez, and had been on provisional pole after the first flying laps in the final session.

"I think expectations were there, we created them but that’s Ferrari. I think everybody is waiting for us," said Binotto.

"The team is great and it is good to see at least today that we are performing OK. Tomorrow will be another day, I know pretty well, I know that tomorrow can be even tougher...

"But at least the quali is showing that the car is performing well and now the season will be long but we want to be part of it."

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris)