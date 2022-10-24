'It's a shambles', says Collins after Wolves lose 4-0 to Leicester

Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Nathan Collins described his team's performance as 'a shambles' after they lost 4-0 at home to Leicester City on Sunday, leaving them 19th in the Premier League standings.

Wolves had 21 shots in the match but did not score as they fell to a fifth defeat in six games while Leicester, who were bottom before kickoff, moved out of the relegation zone on the back of a clinical performance in front of goal.

"It's not good enough, end of. It's nowhere near where we need to be. It's a shambles, a poor performance. It was embarrassing playing that today, I feel ashamed, for me and the players, and we need a reaction," Collins said.

"We've had the better chances probably but we don't score a goal; they have five shots and score four goals.

"Defensively and attacking, we were nowhere near where we needed to be."

Collins said he did not blame the home fans for booing Wolves after the final whistle.

"They spent good money to come and watch us, and they didn't deserve that from us. It was embarrassing from us and they deserve better," he added.

"They deserve for us to at least try hard. We didn't give them a performance to be proud of."

Interim manager Steve Davis, who took over after Wolves sacked manager Bruno Lage three weeks ago, said: "It's a time for big characters. We can work on that this week in terms of which players we pick for Brentford (on Saturday)."