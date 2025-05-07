It's Sommer time as Inter edge past Barcelona in Champions League semi-final

Inter Milan goalkeeper Yann Sommer produced a decisive save deep into extra time to help his side secure a dramatic 4-3 extra-time victory over Barcelona and book a place in the Champions League final, drawing comparisons to club great Julio Cesar.

The 35-year-old Swiss international denied Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal, all braces and golden hair, in the 113th minute with a fingertip stop as he flung himself high to his left to paw away a vicious, curling effort, preventing an equaliser that would have forced a penalty shootout.

The save came from a similar position to where Lionel Messi had famously been denied by Cesar at the Camp Nou in a semi-final in 2010, during the Nerazzurri’s treble-winning campaign.

"It was a special save, one I’ll remember for the rest of my life," a visibly emotional Sommer told reporters after Inter advanced 7-6 on aggregate at a rain-soaked San Siro.

"I’m happy that ball didn’t go in."

Sommer’s performance was crucial on a night when Inter overturned a 3-2 deficit, with Francesco Acerbi and Davide Frattesi finding the back of the net to seal one of the club’s most memorable European victories in a rollercoaster affair echoing that of the first leg in Barcelona.

While Sommer has often operated outside the media spotlight, his composure and ability to build play from the back were on full display.

The veteran keeper completed 61 touches — second only to defender Alessandro Bastoni — and made seven saves, including several decisive interventions against Yamal.

"He’s a fantastic player," Sommer said of the 17-year-old Barcelona forward. "But we managed to come back. A lot of teams would be exhausted after conceding a third goal, but not us."

Sommer, who practices yoga and meditation to maintain focus and composure, said he planned to relax at home after the emotional night.

"This one you don't forget," he added, with a smile.

Inter will now prepare for their first Champions League final since 2010, when they lifted the trophy under Jose Mourinho.

They will face either Paris St Germain or Arsnal, with the French champions taking a 1-0 advantage into the return leg at the Parc des Princes later on Wednesday.