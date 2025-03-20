It's time for Salah to win Africa Cup of Nations, says Egypt coach

The time has come for Mohamed Salah to lift the Africa Cup of Nations, says Egypt coach Hossam Hassan, who aims to lead the country to the 2026 World Cup just like he did as a player.

Hassan won the Nations Cup three times as a player and is desperate to claim the title as a coach. He can call on a distinguished squad, including Liverpool's Salah and fellow forward Omar Marmoush, who joined Manchester City in January.

Salah, 32, has twice finished runner-up in the continental tournament - in 2017 and 2021 - but has yet to win the title.

"It's time for Salah to lift the Africa Cup of Nations trophy, and he deserves it. The competition is tough, but we are capable of winning it," Hassan told Reuters in an interview.

"He is a great player and deserves his current status. Having him with us is wonderful. Everyone in the team, led by Salah, is doing their best to fulfill the hopes and ambitions of the Egyptian people," the former striker added.

Egypt have been drawn in Group B with South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe at the Dec. 21 to Jan. 18 tournament in Morocco

Hassan declined to choose between winning the Nations Cup and qualifying for the World Cup, having tasted both in his storied career as his country's most prolific striker.

It was his goal that secured Egypt's spot in the 1990 World Cup and now, as a coach, he hopes to match that‮ ‬achievement.

"The two goals are extremely important. Winning the Africa Cup of Nations after a long absence (would be) fantastic for the national team, especially for this outstanding generation that deserves it," he said.

"Also, reaching the World Cup and advancing to the later stages would be even more wonderful and would highlight the performance of this generation and the coaching staff and, of course, bring joy to the Egyptian fans who deserve so much".

Egypt drew with Ireland and Netherlands at Italia 90 but failed to progress after a 1-0 defeat by eventual semi-finalists England. They also made it to Russia in 2018 but lost all three group games against the hosts, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Egypt have a four-point lead atop African World Cup qualifying Group A with six rounds of matches left. The group winners qualify directly for next year's finals.

MOST CONTRIBUTIONS

Salah has scored or set up 44 goals this season for Liverpool, making him the player with the most goal contributions in the five major European leagues followed by Marmoush with 28, most of which came with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Salah has helped Liverpool establish a 12-point lead atop the Premier League this season with nine games remaining.

Hassan is placing his trust in Egypt's captain and 26-year-old Marmoush, who is regarded as Salah's successor.

"The presence of Salah and Marmoush in the biggest clubs in the world and their impressive performances is fantastic and gives the national team greater strength," he said.

"Of course, they will face significant challenges in the Africa Cup of Nations due to the pressure, but they have become more experienced and skilled in handling these pressures.

"Marmoush is a talented player. He has put in a lot of effort throughout his career in Europe, which he truly deserved for moving to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"I'm confident in his success in the coming period and he scored a hat-trick against Newcastle United (in the Premier League in February), which gave him even more confidence".

Salah is on the brink of becoming Egypt's all-time leading scorer with his 57 goals close to his coach's record 68.

The 58-year-old Hassan would be delighted to be knocked off top spot however.

"I wish Salah the best of luck because it benefits the national team. I hope he achieves even more. It makes me happy," he said.

Hassan added that he will back Salah in any decision he makes regarding his future at club level, as the forward's Liverpool contract is due to run out at the end of the season.

Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

"I know it's not easy, but he is a great player, and he will handle this situation well. I wish him success wherever he goes, as he is the best ambassador for Egypt and the Egyptians."