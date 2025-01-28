Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ivory Coast begin Cup of Nations defence against Mozambique
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ivory Coast begin Cup of Nations defence against Mozambique

Ivory Coast begin Cup of Nations defence against Mozambique
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations 2019 - Final - Senegal v Algeria - Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt - July 19, 2019 Algeria celebrate winning the Africa Cup of Nations with the trophy REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/File Photo
Ivory Coast begin Cup of Nations defence against Mozambique
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Africa Cup of Nations - Final - Nigeria v Ivory Coast - Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - February 11, 2024 Africa Cup of Nations trophy before the match REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
28 Jan 2025 03:46AM (Updated: 28 Jan 2025 04:00AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RABAT :Ivory Coast will begin the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title against Mozambique, while hosts Morocco open the 2025 tournament against the Comoros Islands in Rabat on Dec. 21.

Ivory Coast, who won the last edition on home soil 12 months ago, are in Group F along with five-time winners Cameroon, Gabon and Mozambique, who they meet in Marrakesh on Dec. 24.

The draw was conducted in Rabat on Monday, some 11 months before the event kicks off.

Morocco are top seeds in Group A where they will also be up against Mali and Zambia.

Egypt and South Africa were drawn together in Group B, rekindling a rivalry in the tournament stretching back to 1996.

Of the top seeds, Algeria look to have drawn the most favourable section in Group E with Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan.

Algeria crashed out in the first round in the last two tournaments.

The 24-team event sees six first round groups with the top two in each section, plus the four best third-placed finishers, advancing to the last 16.

The tournament is being held in six Moroccan cities from Dec. 21-Jan. 18, 2026.

The draw:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement