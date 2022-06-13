Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Gbohouo handed 18-month doping ban
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Gbohouo handed 18-month doping ban

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Gbohouo handed 18-month doping ban

Football Soccer - France v Ivory Coast - Friendly soccer match - Stade Felix Bollaert, Lens, France - 15/11/16. Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo catches the ball during the match against France. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

13 Jun 2022 10:51PM (Updated: 13 Jun 2022 10:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FIFA has suspended Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo for 18 months after he tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine last year, world soccer's governing body said on Monday.

The 33-year-old, who returned a positive test after a World Cup qualifier in November, missed the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) this year after being provisionally suspended for the offence.

Trimetazidine is a heart medication that the World Anti-Doping Agency categorises as a stimulant.

"The presence of the prohibited substance in his sample, the player was found to be in violation of article 6 of the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations as read in conjunction with article 17 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," FIFA said in a statement https://www.fifa.com/legal/news/fifa-disciplinary-committee-suspends-ivorian-player-sylvain-gbohouo-on-grounds-of-doping.

Gbohouo, who plays for Ethiopian club Wolkite City, has 65 caps for the Ivory Coast and was part of the squad that won the AFCON title in 2015.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us