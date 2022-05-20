Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Ivory Coast name Jean-Louis Gasset as new coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Ivory Coast name Jean-Louis Gasset as new coach

Ivory Coast name Jean-Louis Gasset as new coach

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - AS Saint-Etienne vs Olympique Lyonnais - Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France - January 20, 2019 AS Saint-Etienne coach Jean-Louis Gasset before the match REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot/File Photo

20 May 2022 11:19PM (Updated: 20 May 2022 11:19PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ABIDJAN : Frenchman Jean-Louis Gasset was on Friday named the new coach of the Ivory Coast, who will be hosting the Africa Cup of Nations finals in June next year.

The 68-year-old has signed a contract for 12 months, with the option of another year, the Ivorian federation said at a new conference.

Gasset served as assistant to Laurent Blanc when he was manager of France from 2010-12 and was coach in his own right at Montpellier, Caen, Istres, St Etienne and Girondins Bordeaux in the French league.

Former Nice and Reading midfielder Emerse Fae was named as his assistant.

Gasset replaces another Frenchman Patrice Beaumelle, whose contract was not renewed after the Ivorians missed out on World Cup qualification and were eliminated in the last-16 at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in January.

Gasset takes charge of his first game on June 3 against Zambia in Yamoussoukro and then away against Lesotho in Johannesburg four days later.

The Ivorians, who were African champions in 2015, are participating in Group H of the Cup of Nations qualifiers, even though they will be hosting the tournament.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us