Ivory Coast won't renew contract of coach Beaumelle

The Ivory Coast Football Federation (FIF) has decided against renewing the contract of coach Patrice Beaumelle after his current deal ended on Apr 6, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The normalisation committee that currently runs the FIF says it will not be offering the 43-year-old the chance to extend his two-year stay in the post.

Beaumelle failed to lead the Ivorians past the second round of the recent Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon, while they did not make the final round of African qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar either.

"The committee salutes (Beaumelle's) human qualities, commitment, professionalism, humility and discretion," a statement on the organisation’s website said.

"While welcoming the open-mindedness of the French technician and the good collaboration with the FIF, the committee wishes him a happy continuation of his career."

The next assignment for the Ivorians will be the start of the qualifiers for the 2023 Cup of Nations, though they have already booked their ticket at the finals as hosts.