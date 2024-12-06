Iwobi double lifts Fulham to 3-1 victory over Brighton

LONDON : Alex Iwobi scored twice to lead Fulham to a 3-1 Premier League win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday, after a major blunder by Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen had gifted the hosts an early lead.

Iwobi got the home side on the scoresheet in the fourth minute when Verbruggen tried to play the ball out but passed it straight to the Fulham forward who tapped into the far corner of the open net.

Brighton were the more dangerous team for much of the game and Carlos Baleba got the equaliser in the 56th minute when Joao Pedro laid the ball off with a backheel and the midfielder fired in a blistering low shot.

Fulham retook the lead in the 79th minute when Andreas Pereira lashed in a corner that hit the back of Brighton's Matt O'Riley and went into the net.

Iwobi completed his brace eight minutes later when he latched on to a pass from Antonee Robinson, and spun past a defender before shooting into the far corner.

Fulham climbed to sixth in the league table, one point behind fifth-placed Brighton.