Iwobi lights up Goodison with dramatic winner against Newcastle
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Newcastle United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - March 17, 2022 Everton's Alex Iwobi celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Newcastle United - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - March 17, 2022 Everton's Alex Iwobi celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Phil Noble
18 Mar 2022 06:04AM (Updated: 18 Mar 2022 06:04AM)
LIVERPOOL, England : Alex Iwobi scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time as desperate Everton secured what could be a precious three points in their battle with relegation following a 1-0 win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Thursday.

Everton had been reduced to 10 men following a red card for midfielder Allan on 83 minutes but, roared on by a vociferous home crowd, found a winning moment as Iwobi combined with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and side-footed the ball into the net.

The goal came in what turned out to be 17 minutes of stoppage time after the game was halted at the start of the second half when a pitch invader tied himself to a post in the goal at the Gwladys Street end of the ground and took a while to be removed.

Everton move three points clear of the relegation zone with 25 points from 27 games, while Newcastle are in 14th place with 31 points from 29 matches and suffer their second defeat in a row after a loss at Chelsea at the weekend.

The win ends a run of four defeats in a row in the league for Everton, and is just their third in 21 games as they put just a little daylight between themselves and the bottom three.

It was a victory built on guts more than quality, but for manager Frank Lampard will be some sweet relief after he and his players had come under fire from fans following the limp loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

The home side were left incensed by Allan’s red card that appeared to take the wind out of their sails after they had built up some momentum in pushing for the opening goal.

Allan was initially given a yellow card by referee Craig Pawson for a lunge on Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin, but it was turned into a red at the encouragement of the Video Assistant Referee Stuart Attwell.

But despite their numerical disadvantage, Everton got the goal they desperately craved as captain Seamus Coleman won the ball in midfield and fed Iwobi, whose one-two with Calvert-Lewin created the space for him to score.

(Reporting by Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

