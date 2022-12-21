Logo
J-League to increase top flight teams to 20 in 2024 season
21 Dec 2022 01:33PM (Updated: 21 Dec 2022 01:33PM)
Japan's soccer league said it will increase the number of teams in its top division to 20 from 18 for the 2024 season.

The second division will see its number of teams drop to 20 from 22 while the third division will expand from 18 to 20.

The bottom three teams in each division would face relegation, J-League said in the changes announced on Tuesday.

It added that only one team will be relegated from the top flight in 2023, while the second division's top two teams will be promoted along with the winner of the promotion playoff.

Source: Reuters

