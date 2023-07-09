Logo
Jabeur battles back to beat Andreescu
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 8, 2023 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates after winning her third round match against Canada's Bianca Andreescu REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 8, 2023 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in action during her third round match against Canada's Bianca Vanessa Andreescu REUTERS/Toby Melville
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 8, 2023 Canada's Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in action during her third round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Toby Melville
09 Jul 2023 04:08AM (Updated: 09 Jul 2023 04:28AM)
LONDON: Last year's runner-up Ons Jabeur came from a set down to keep alive her Wimbledon dream with a 3-6 6-4 6-3 victory over former Grand Slam champion Bianca Andreescu on Saturday.

The Tunisian, the first Arab woman to reach a Grand Slam final, was outplayed in the opening set on Centre Court.

But the sixth seed regained some control with a serve break midway through the second set which enabled her to level.

Andreescu had the edge in the decider and was a break ahead but gave away her advantage with a double fault moments before rain began to fall and the match was halted while the Centre Court roof was slid across.

On the resumption, Jabeur had to work hard to hold serve, saving a break point, and she then picked the perfect moment to strike when she broke to love at 4-4.

She still had to serve it out, but did so calmly to move into a fourth-round clash against two-time champion Petra Kvitova.

Source: Reuters

