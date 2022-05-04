Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Jabeur downs Halep to reach semi-finals in Madrid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Jabeur downs Halep to reach semi-finals in Madrid

Jabeur downs Halep to reach semi-finals in Madrid

Tennis - WTA Masters 1000 - Madrid Open - Caja Magica, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2022. Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in action during her quarter final match against Romania's Simona Halep. (Photo: Reuters/Vincent West)

04 May 2022 08:10PM (Updated: 04 May 2022 08:20PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tunisian Ons Jabeur reached her career-second WTA 1000 semi-final after beating former world number one Simona Halep 6-3 6-2 at the Madrid Open on Wednesday (May 4).

Jabeur, who reached the Indian Wells last four in 2021, won an impressive 77.8 per cent points on her first serve and converted four of her five break points against two-time champion Halep to seal the victory in just over an hour.

World number 10 Jabeur will face the winner of the match between Ekaterina Anisimova and Amanda Alexandrova for a spot in her first WTA 1000 final.

Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain will face American Jessica Pegula and Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina will take on Swiss Jil Teichmann in the other quarter-finals.

In the men's draw, 21-times major winner Rafa Nadal, world number three Alexander Zverev and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas are all in action later on Wednesday in the round of 32.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

tennis

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us