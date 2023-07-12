Logo
Jabeur fights back to oust defending champion Rybakina
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 12, 2023 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur celebrates winning her quarter final match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 12, 2023 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur with Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina after winning her quarter final match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 12, 2023 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in action during her quarter final match against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 12, 2023 Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her quarter final match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
12 Jul 2023 10:43PM
LONDON : Tunisian Ons Jabeur gained revenge for her defeat in last year's final when she surged back from a set down to beat third-seeded defending champion Kazakh Elena Rybakina 6-7(5) 6-4 6-1 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Wednesday.

A year ago Jabeur looked on course to become the first Arabic female champion before fading to lose in three sets but the dream is still on in 2023 after the sixth seed mounted a spirited comeback having looked distraught after the first set tiebreak went against her.

Jabeur upped her game after that, going for the big shots and gradually becoming the dominant force with a surge of five games in a row that secured the second set and gave her an advantage in the third which she pressed him with real authority.

She will play second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semis after the Belarusian beat American Madison Keys in straight sets earlier.

Source: Reuters

