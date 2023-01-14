Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Jabeur not shying away from Grand Slam ambitions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Jabeur not shying away from Grand Slam ambitions

Jabeur not shying away from Grand Slam ambitions

Oct 31, 2022; Forth Worth, TX, USA; Ons Jabeur (TUN) reacts to a point during her match against Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) on day one of the WTA Finals at Dickies Arena. Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports/Files

14 Jan 2023 04:01PM (Updated: 14 Jan 2023 04:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MELBOURNE : A quarter-final berth at the 2020 Australian Open marked Ons Jabeur's arrival as a Grand Slam force but the Tunisian trailblazer will not be satisfied with a repeat performance at Melbourne Park this year.

After reaching the finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, Jabeur is hoping to go one better in Australia and become the first Arab woman to win a Grand Slam title.

"Yeah, I may not be as happy as I was in 2020 reaching the quarter-final," the 28-year-old told reporters with a smile.

"I'm going to put more pressure on myself because I feel like sometimes you just need that to be one of the top players.

"I want to be number one in the world, not just the number but also the level and the discipline around it. I want to win more titles and get that Grand Slam title, for sure."

A relatively late bloomer, Jabeur's recent success has made her a star in the Arab world and seen her sign with Naomi Osaka's sports management agency Evolve in partnership with Tunisian agent Adel Aref.

It has also meant her own episode on Netflix's behind-the-scenes tennis series "Break Point", in which she says she resisted expectations that she would quit tennis and become a housewife.

"Actually I skipped to my episode," she said.

"We actually filmed more things. It's not there. I'm still waiting for the second part because I feel like there are a lot of things we filmed at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. Hopefully I can see that."

She said she and her husband-trainer Karim Kamoun each had pictures on their phones of different trophies after setting goals for 2023 - but she was coy about which ones.

"My goal is to not lose any more finals," she added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.