Jabeur rides the punches to beat Sabalenka and reach Wimbledon final
Sport

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reacts during her semi final match against Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2023 Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka and Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur meet at the net after their semi final match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur signs autographs for spectators on centre court after winning her semi final match against Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2023 Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in action during her semi final match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 13, 2023 Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur reacts during her semi final match against Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
14 Jul 2023 12:55AM (Updated: 14 Jul 2023 01:09AM)
LONDON: Ons Jabeur showed that it is sometimes better to float like a butterfly than sting like a bee as her wily artistry overcame the brutal hitting of Aryna Sabalenka to reach her second Wimbledon final with a 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 victory on Thursday.

Jabeur, who was beaten in last year's final, looked destined to suffer more heartbreak on Centre Court when she lost the opening set, but her delicate strokeplay and clever angles eventually subdued the relentless power of Belarusian Sabalenka.

The victory set up a final between the Tunisian sixth seed and unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova, the former French Open finalist who ended the hopes of Ukrainian Elina Svitolina earlier on Thursday.

Jabeur, who also finished runner-up at last year's US Open, lost a tense first set tiebreak and fell 4-2 down in the second, but roared back with two breaks to level the contest.

She then got a decisive break to move 4-2 up in the third set and while the Tunisian passed up four match points, she finally got over the line with an ace.

Source: Reuters

