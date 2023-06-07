Logo
Jabeur's Grand Slam dream in tatters after loss to Brazil's Haddad Maia
Sport

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2023 Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia shakes hands with Tunisia's Ons Jabeur after winning her quarter final match REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2023 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in action during her quarter final match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2023 Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in action during her quarter final match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2023 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reacts during her quarter final match against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 7, 2023 Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in action during her quarter final match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
07 Jun 2023 07:59PM
PARIS : Seventh seed Ons Jabeur's hopes of becoming the first African woman to win a singles Grand Slam lay in ruins on Wednesday after her 3-6 7-6(5) 6-1 defeat by Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in the French Open quarter-finals.

Jabeur was bidding to reach her third Grand Slam semi-final in less than a year but her plans were scuppered by the 14th-seeded left-hander who battled back bravely to book her own maiden last four Slam appearance.

She is the first Brazilian woman since Maria Bueno in 1968 to reach a Slam semi-final and the first female player from her country to book a last four spot at Roland Garros in the Open Era.

The Tunisian, a finalist in Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, bagged a couple of quick breaks at the start to move into the driving seat with Haddad Maia having trouble dealing with her opponent's flat groundstrokes.

The Brazilian, having already become the first woman from her country in 55 years to reach the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam, decided to run Jabeur instead.

The Tunisian then deployed her much-feared weapon, plopping drop shots over the net with Haddad Maia quickly going 4-1 down.

Jabeur served out the first set a little later with the left hander sending a forehand wide on the first set point.

Both players held serve without conceding a single break point until 5-5 when Jabeur went 40-15 up on Haddad Maia's serve but failed to convert either.

Her opponent also wasted a chance in the next game but levelled after winning the tiebreak.

She then raced to a 5-1 lead with Jabeur sending an easy forehand long on her opponent's first match point.

Source: Reuters

