Jackson and Palmer score as Chelsea beat Newcastle
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Newcastle United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 27, 2024 Chelsea's Noni Madueke and Pedro Neto celebrate after Cole Palmer scores their second goal REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Newcastle United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 27, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their second goal with Noni Madueke REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Newcastle United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 27, 2024 Chelsea's Cole Palmer in action with Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Newcastle United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 27, 2024 Chelsea's Romeo Lavia in action with Newcastle United's Harvey Barnes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Newcastle United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 27, 2024 referee Simon Newcastle United's Sean Longstaff and Fabian Schar speak to referee Simon Hooper after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
28 Oct 2024 12:07AM
LONDON : Goals by Nicolas Jackson and Cole Palmer earned Chelsea a 2-1 home win over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday in the latest sign of progress for the Blues under coach Enzo Maresca.

Jackson opened the scoring in the 18th minute when he rounded off a sweeping Chelsea counter-attack involving Palmer and winger Pedro Neto, taking the Senegal striker's league goal tally to six this season.

Newcastle equalised against the run of play when Alexander Isak converted a cross by former Chelsea defender Lewis Hall in the 32nd minute.

Barely a minute into the second half, Palmer restored Chelsea's lead when he picked up a pass from Romeo Lavia close to the halfway line, raced to the edge of the box and fired a low shot past Nick Pope.

Source: Reuters

