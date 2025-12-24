TANGIER, Morocco, Dec ‌23 : Striker Nicolas Jackson scored twice as Senegal got their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign off to a winning start with a comfortable 3-0 Group D victory over Botswana in Tangier on Tuesday.

Jackson converted Ismail Jakobs’ low cross to give his side the lead after 40 minutes as they broke the resistance of a stubborn Botswana, before showing quick feet from Ismaila Sarr’s pass to finish from close ‌range just before the hour-mark.

Senegal, who won the 2021 edition ‌of the Cup of Nations and are among the favourites again, overwhelmed their opponents with waves of attacks and added a third late on from Cherif Ndiaye, one of 28 efforts on the Botswana goal.

Senegal head Group D on goal difference from the Democratic Republic of Congo after the opening round of games. The latter defeated Benin 1-0 on Tuesday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Senegal missed several ‍chances to claim a bigger victory but were also thwarted by some excellent goalkeeping from Botswana’s Goitseone Phoko.

Jackson, who is on loan at Bayern Munich from Chelsea this season, has now scored five goals in as many games for Senegal, having only netted one in his previous 20 before ​that.

Senegal took the game to Botswana ‌from the off, but as the rain fell in the first half, their opponents put up a stubborn defensive wall.

It was finally broken when Jakobs’ low cross ​from the left was perfect for Jackson to side-foot into the net, leaving the exposed Phoko with ⁠no chance.

ONE-WAY TRAFFIC

It was more of the ‌same in the second period as Senegal remained on the front foot and when Sarr ​picked out Jackson six yards from the goal, the forward showed good control under pressure from several challenges before providing a neat finish.

He should have had ‍a hat-trick when he created space for a shot from 15 yards but he blasted the ⁠ball over the crossbar.

Senegal did get a third goal in added time at the end of the game ​as substitute Ndiaye was fed ‌in the box by Cheikh Sabaly and made no mistake with his ‍finish.

(Reporting ​by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)