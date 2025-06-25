Jackson gets two-match ban for red card at Club World Cup

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has been given an extended two-match ban for his red card in the English club's 3-1 loss to Flamengo at the Club World Cup.

Jackson had been on the pitch for only four minutes in the second half when he was sent off for a nasty studs-up challenge on Ayrton Lucas, his second red card in his last four matches in all competitions.

The 24-year-old received an automatic one-match suspension, ruling him out of Tuesday's final group-stage clash against Esperance Sportive de Tunis. However, FIFA's disciplinary committee reviewed the incident and deemed it serious foul play and extended the ban.

"The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has imposed the following sanction on Chelsea's player Nicolas Jackson who was sent off as a result of a direct red card during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between his team and CR Flamengo..." FIFA said in a statement as quoted by ESPN on Tuesday.

"(A) 2-match suspension for breach under article 14 paragraph 1 e) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. This decision is final and binding and cannot be appealed."

Jackson apologised for his actions on social media after the match. He will miss Chelsea's potential last-16 tie if they advance.