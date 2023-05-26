Jacobs pulls out of Diamond League showdown with Kerly

Olympic gold medallist Lamont Jacobs said he has been forced to "postpone" his 100m showdown with world champion Fred Kerley at the Diamond League meet in Rabat this weekend due to a back issue.

The Italian was set to make his first appearance in an outdoor event this year after a "winter of intense preparation" having withdrawn from last year's World Championships before the semi-finals due to a thigh injury.

"I am forced to skip the debut 100m and the first face off with Kerley in Rabat, which I was really looking forward to, due to a lumbo sacral nerve block that I'm working on resolving in the short term," Jacobs said in a statement on Thursday (May 25).

"It's the result of a misstep and not an injury, which does, however, keep me from competing in Morocco."

The 28-year-old said he was still in strong physical shape and ready for a great outdoor season.

"The challenge is only postponed," he added.

American Kerley began his Diamond League campaign by winning the 200m in Doha earlier this month.

The next meet is the Golden Gala on Jun 2 in Florence, Italy, a meet Jacobs had previously said he would take part in.