Jadeja, Ashwin dismantle Australia to put India on victory course

NEW DELHI : Ravindra Jadeja claimed a career-best 7-42 and combined with Ravichandran Ashwin to bundle out Australia for 113 and put India on course for a comprehensive victory in the second test on Sunday.

Beginning day three on a promising 61-1, Australia added 52 runs before the spin duo engineered a spectacular collapse as India look primed for a 2-0 lead in the four-test series.

Chasing 115 for victory, the hosts were 14-1 at stumps having lost opener KL Rahul to Nathan Lyon.

Asked to open in place of a concussed David Warner, Travis Head scored at a run-a-ball rate on Saturday and it seemed a continuation of that approach when he drove the third ball of the day from Ashwin (3-59) for a boundary.

The wily off-spinner had his revenge three balls later when he drew Head (43) forward to induce an edge which KS Bharat collected behind the stumps.

Ashwin removed Steve Smith and Jadeja sent back Marnus Labuschagne (35) and the wheels came off Australia's innings with nine of their 11 batsmen managing single digit scores.

On a pitch where spinners ruled the roost, several Australian batsmen fluffed their sweep shots to be either bowled or lbw and Jadeja hollowed out their bottom order as the tourists folded in 31.1 overs.

India lost Rahul in bizarre manner after the opener's shot hit Peter Handscomb's thigh pad at short leg and ballooned up for wicketkeepoer Alex Carey to take a simple catch.

India need another 101 to complete another victory inside three days, which would see them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.