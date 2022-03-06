Logo
Jadeja's five-wicket haul hands India lead of 400 against Sri Lanka
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 14, 2021 India's Ravindra Jadeja looks on Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

06 Mar 2022 01:46PM (Updated: 06 Mar 2022 02:44PM)
Ravindra Jadeja led an inspired bowling performance from India with a five-wicket haul to help the hosts take a first-innings lead of 400 against Sri Lanka on the third day of the opening test at Mohali on Sunday.

A day after his unbeaten 175 with the bat, Jadeja put Sri Lanka's batters in a knot with his left-arm spin as the touring side were bundled out for 174 in the first session, replying to India's 574-8 declared.

Sri Lanka's number three batter Pathum Nissanka remained unbeaten on 61, watching helplessly as he ran out of partners.

India, who have won 14 consecutive home series, decided to enforce the follow on and there was early success for them when off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Sri Lankan opener Lahiru Thirimanne without scoring in the second innings.

Sri Lanka reached 10-1 at lunch, still trailing by 390.

It was the 10th five-wicket haul in an innings for the 33-year-old Jadeja and he scythed through the Sri Lankan lower order and tail with laser-like precision, finishing with figures of 5-41.

Resuming on 108-4, Nissanka and Charith Asalanka both survived dropped chances against Ashwin within the first 15 minutes of the third day's play.

Nissanka, who was also bowled off a no-ball from Jasprit Bumrah on Saturday, added 58 for the fifth wicket with Asalanka and kept India wicketless for the first hour.

But once Asalanka was out leg before wicket for 29 to fast bowler Bumrah, Sri Lanka capitulated.

From 161-4, the touring side only added 13 runs before losing their remaining six wickets with Jadeja doing most of the damage.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

