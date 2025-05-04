Jaissle hails Al-Ahli fans as Asian title completes 'crazy journey'

JEDDAH : Coach Matthias Jaissle credited Al-Ahli's supporters for their devotion to the club after steering his team to the Asian Champions League Elite on Saturday, two years after the Jeddah-based outfit were playing in Saudi Arabia's second division.

A raucous full house at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium roared the hosts to a 2-0 win over Japan's Kawasaki Frontale, ensuring the club joined fellow Saudi Pro League sides Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal on the tournament's roll of honour.

"It's a crazy journey to be honest," Jaissle said of Al-Ahli's climb to the Asian summit. "Not that long ago it looked completely different.

"But the fans, the club, they deserved it. How emotional they are and how much support they bring into the club is unbelievable and therefore the guys could deliver today and bring something back that they deserve."

Al-Ahli are considered one of Saudi Arabia's leading clubs but have often lived in the shadow of neighbours Al-Ittihad and Riyadh's Al-Hilal.

Al-Ittihad, the current Saudi Pro League leaders, won back-to-back Asian Champions League titles in 2004 and 2005 while Al-Hilal have been continental champions on a record four occasions, most recently in 2021.

Al-Ahli, in contrast, had twice been runners-up in Asia's club championship without winning the trophy and they hit difficult times in 2022 when they were surprisingly relegated to the country's second tier.

While an immediate return to the Saudi Pro League was secured, it was significant investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund in 2023 that lifted the club, attracting the likes of Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Ivan Toney.

Those high-profile signings have not been able to deliver the club's first domestic league title since 2016, but first half goals from Galeno and Franck Kessie against Kawasaki secured a first Asian crown with an unbeaten record.

"I'm so, so proud of the players," said Jaissle, who joined the club ahead of their first season back in the Saudi Pro League. "How they were performing, the whole journey in this competition.

"They put all the effort into that and the fans, who always created an amazing atmosphere and support, which is something we never took for granted.

"Together we can achieve special things and this is what happened tonight. Almost speechless.

"All respect for our opponent, they caused us difficulties. Overall, we totally deserved it. We didn't have one loss in this competition. Big chapeau to the players and the whole club."