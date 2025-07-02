Jaiswal leads India to 98-2 in second test v England

BIRMINGHAM, England :India were 98-2 at lunch on the opening day of the second test against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday as Yashasvi Jaiswal anchored the innings with an unbeaten 62 off 69 balls.

After being put into bat, India lost opener KL Rahul cheaply and Karun Nair, who was promoted up the order, fell for 31 just before lunch, with skipper Shubman Gill joining Jaiswal at the crease.

While England went with an unchanged lineup, India made three changes, resting pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as they manage his back issues through the series.

Sai Sudharsan and Shardul Thakur were dropped, with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Akash Deep coming into the playing 11 as Gill looked to ensure India could bat deep after the tail collapsed twice in the first test loss at Headingley.

India's openers survived a couple of close lbw appeals early in the innings as the ball moved around in cloudy conditions, with the home side reviewing two decisions and the umpire's call saving India on both occasions.

Chris Woakes struck in his opening spell when Rahul looked to defend a rising delivery, only to deflect the ball onto the base of his off stump and depart for two.

Nair was promoted to number three and he immediately attacked England's fast bowlers as he stitched together an 80-run partnership with Jaiswal.

With the ground suddenly bathed in sunshine, Nair dug in and treated the crowd to a few exquisite drives as he scored at nearly a run a ball early in his knock.

Jaiswal also found his groove and struck three boundaries off Josh Tongue while Ben Stokes conceded 13 runs in his first two overs.

The Indian opener did not let up and he quickly brought up his half-century with a hook to deep backward square before leaping off his feet to cut another Tongue delivery over point.

Stokes brought Brydon Carse back into the attack and the change worked immediately when Nair was surprised by a short ball, nicking it straight to second slip where Harry Brook took a simple catch.