Jaiswal replaces injured Kohli for ODI series against Afghanistan

June 6 : India have called up Yashasvi Jaiswal to their squad for the three-match, one-day international series against Afghanistan as a replacement for Virat Kohli, who has been ruled out due to injury, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

Veteran Kohli, who has quit test cricket and T20 internationals, had been included in India's squad last month.

However, he appeared to pick up a hamstring injury while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League final last week, which saw them secure a second consecutive title.

India host Afghanistan in three ODIs scheduled for June 14, 17 and 20, before travelling to England for a three-match series in July, which Kohli could feature in.

"With Virat at this point, it's just been less than a week since he injured himself in the (IPL) finals. We don't know the timelines yet," selection panel chairman Ajit Agarkar told reporters.

"But it looks like he might be fit for that England one-day series. It's not a definitive answer, so don't hold me to it. I haven't had a clear timeline from the physio yet."