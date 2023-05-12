Jaiswal scores fastest IPL fifty but denied century

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored the fastest fifty in Indian Premier League (IPL) history when he raised his half-century in 13 balls in a nine-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

Chasing a modest target of 150 to win at Eden Gardens, Jaiswal began the run-chase with two sixes and three fours off the first over bowled by Kolkata captain Nitish Rana.

That set the tone as the red-hot Jaiswal reached his 50 in the third over but the 21-year-old was denied a century when skipper Sanju Samson joined him at the crease and scored a brisk 48 not out.

With Jaiswal on 94 and Rajasthan needing three runs to win, the opener hit a low full toss for four, missing out on his second century in the IPL this season after making 124 against Mumbai Indians.

"The shot with which I won (the game) is what's most pleasing because I'm learning to play till the end and win it for the team. That's my motto," Jaiswal said after he was named the player of the match.