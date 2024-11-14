Jake Paul-Mike Tyson expected to drive record betting

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's made-for-Netflix fight on Friday night has oddsmakers anticipating record wagering for a boxing match.

"We expect the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight to be the most bet on boxing match in BetMGM history," senior trader Alex Rella said.

Paul, 27, will step into the ring against the 58-year-old Tyson at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight was rescheduled from July 20 because Tyson had an ulcer flare-up in late May.

Paul, the YouTube star turned professional boxer, enters the fight with a 10-1 record that includes seven knockouts. The most recent was a sixth-round TKO of Mike Perry, who filled in for Tyson in July.

Meanwhile, Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) will fight professionally for the first time since losing to Kevin McBride in 2005. The former undisputed heavyweight champion from 1987-90, Tyson began his career with 19 consecutive wins by knockout, with 12 coming in the first round.

Friday will mark Tyson's first bout since an exhibition in November 2020.

The Tyson-Paul bout will consist of eight two-minute rounds, instead of the regulation three-minute rounds. Also, each fighter will use 14-ounce gloves instead of the standard 10 ounces to limit punching power.

Paul is the heavy favorite at most sportsbooks. That includes DraftKings, where he has been backed by 64 per cent of the money at -275. Tyson has drawn 66 per cent of the total bets at +210, with the book setting the Over/Under for total rounds at 5.5.

Tyson has been the more popular play at BetMGM, where his odds have shifted from +275 to +188 while being backed by 59 per cent of the bets and 76 per cent of the money. Meanwhile, Paul's odds have shifted from -275 to -190 since the market opened.

The most popular prop has been a Tyson win by KO/TKO or disqualification at +250, followed by a Tyson win on points at +1100.

"Bettors want to see Paul get knocked out and love Tyson as an underdog," Rella said. "The book will be rooting for Paul to win."

The most-bet fight in BetMGM history was Gervonta Davis' win by TKO over Ryan Garcia in April 2023, followed by Paul's unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz in August of that year. Paul has six of the top 25 most-bet boxing matches in the book's history.

