Jamaica hold United States to 1-1 draw
Soccer Football - World Cup - CONCACAF Qualifiers - Jamaica v United States - Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica - November 16, 2021 Chris Richards of the U.S. in action with Jamaica's Liam Moore REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
Soccer Football - World Cup - CONCACAF Qualifiers - Jamaica v United States - Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica - November 16, 2021 Brenden Aaronson of the U.S. in action with Jamaica's Anthony Grant REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
Soccer Football - World Cup - CONCACAF Qualifiers - Jamaica v United States - Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica - November 16, 2021 DeAndre Yedlin of the U.S. in action with Jamaica's Leon Bailey REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
Soccer Football - World Cup - CONCACAF Qualifiers - Jamaica v United States - Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica - November 16, 2021 Timothy Weah of the U.S. in action with Jamaica's Damion Lowe REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy
17 Nov 2021 08:24AM (Updated: 17 Nov 2021 08:18AM)
Jamaica held the United States to a 1-1 draw in their World Cup qualifier in Kingston on Tuesday, putting the young U.S. squad's place at the top of the CONCACAF standings in jeopardy.

U.S. forward Timonthy Weah drew first blood in the 11th minute, but West Ham United striker Michail Antonio levelled in the 22nd minute with a stunning shot from range.

Defender Damion Lowe briefly appeared to have given Jamaica the lead with a header from a corner in the 84th minute, but his effort was disallowed for a foul.

The U.S. were expected to dominate after winning their last four matches against Jamaica and following an emotional 2-0 win over Mexico last week, with attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic returning to the fold.

But a young U.S. squad seemed to have lost their momentum on Tuesday and now have a one-point advantage at the top of the CONCACAF standings with Mexico and Canada, who occupy the second and third spots, respectively, set to play each other later on Tuesday.

With an average age of 22 years and 341 days, U.S. Soccer said it was the second-youngest men's starting 11 it had featured in a World Cup qualifier.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

