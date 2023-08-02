Logo
Jamaica knock out Brazil, reach last 16 of World Cup
Jamaica knock out Brazil, reach last 16 of World Cup

Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - Jamaica v Brazil - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia - August 2, 2023 Brazil's Debinha in action REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - Jamaica v Brazil - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia - August 2, 2023 Jamaica players celebrate after the match as Jamaica qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - Jamaica v Brazil - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia - August 2, 2023 Jamaica players celebrate after the match as Jamaica qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - Jamaica v Brazil - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia - August 2, 2023 Jamaica's Allyson Swaby in action with Brazil's Bia Zaneratto REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group F - Jamaica v Brazil - Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne, Australia - August 2, 2023 Brazil's Geyse looks dejected after Brazil are knocked out of the World Cup REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
02 Aug 2023 08:04PM
MELBOURNE : A courageous Jamaica held Brazil to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday to reach the knockout phase for the first time in only their second Women's World Cup while condemning the South Americans to their earliest exit since 1995.

Needing a point to go through, the Reggae Girlz barely threatened to score but were tight in defence, repelling wave after wave of Brazilian attacks in a frenetic atmosphere at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Brazil coach Pia Sundhage started Marta on the field for the first time in her sixth World Cup but the iconic forward bowed out in disappointment.

Her touch was missing early. She fired a shot into a defender in the fourth minute and then wasted another chance seven minutes later with a heavy touch, leaving an unmarked Ary Borges fuming at the far post.

Running towards goal, Borges finally had her chance when Luana found her with a cross but the playmaker steered her header well wide in the 24th minute.

Borges then set Tamires up with a delightful cross into the inside-left channel late in the half but she thumped a volley straight at goalkeeper Becky Spencer.

Jamaica rode their luck to halftime and Brazil's desperation grew after the break as their attacks came to nothing.

Jamaicans hearts were in mouths in the 79th minute when defender Allyson Swaby nearly put the ball into her own net with a terrible attempted clearance that forced Spencer into a fine save at the far post.

Source: Reuters

