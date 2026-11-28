Nov 27 : Jamaica booked their place at the 2027 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 win over Costa Rica in the CONCACAF W Championship quarter-finals on Friday, securing a third consecutive appearance at the global showpiece.

The Reggae Girlz took control of the match in Mansfield, Texas, from the outset, with Jody Brown opening the scoring in the 16th minute with a close-range finish from a Kalyssa Van Zanten pass.

Jamaica doubled their lead in the 59th minute when Van Zanten finished off a well-worked team move, as captain Khadija Shaw, making her 50th international appearance, provided the assist.

Manchester City forward Shaw completed the scoring six minutes later with a free kick that took a deflection off the Costa Rica wall and found the net.

Jamaica qualified for the tournaments in 2019 and in 2023, when they reached the round of 16 for their best performance. The four quarter-final winners qualify directly for the tournament in Brazil, while the losers will play on Wednesday for a chance to advance to the intercontinental playoffs.

In Tuesday's semi-finals, Jamaica will face the winner of Friday's quarter-final between defending champions United States and El Salvador. The remaining quarter-finals take place on Saturday, when Canada face Panama and Mexico meet Haiti.