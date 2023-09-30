Logo
Sport

Jamaica women's coach Donaldson parts ways with team
Soccer Football - FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Jamaica Training - Victorian State Football Centre, Melbourne, Australia - August 7, 2023 Jamaica coach Lorne Donaldson during training REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

30 Sep 2023 06:28AM
Jamaican women's national soccer team coach Lorne Donaldson will not renew his contract with the team, the country's football federation said on Friday.

Jamaica's 'Reggae Girlz' reached the knockout phase for the first time in their second appearance at the tournament in Australia and New Zealand but lost to Colombia in the round of 16.

The Jamaican Football Federation (JFF) said "both parties came to an agreement" in Donaldson's departure.

"The JFF wishes to place on record, our thanks to Lorne for his services to Jamaica's football over the years, and specially making us proud at the recent Women’s World Cup," the JFF said in a statement.

"We are confident that he will have unlimited success in his future endeavors and wish him the very best."

His departure comes less than a month before the team is set to compete in the CONCACAF Women's Gold Cup qualifying and the JFF said it would move quickly to have "competent staff in place."

Defending Olympic champions Canada beat Jamaica 2-1 on Tuesday in Toronto to book their spot in the 2024 Paris Games.

Source: Reuters

