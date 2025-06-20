Logo
Jamaican Olympic medallist Campbell switches allegiance to Turkey
Jamaican Olympic medallist Campbell switches allegiance to Turkey

Athletics - Diamond League - Brussels - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium - September 14, 2024 Rajindra Campbell of Jamaica in action during the Men's Shot Put REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

20 Jun 2025 09:33PM
Jamaican athlete and Olympic shot put bronze medallist Rajindra Campbell has switched his allegiance to Turkey, with media reports saying his compatriot and discus gold medallist Roje Stona has followed suit.

The Trinidad & Tobago Guardian stated both athletes would receive a $500,000 signing bonus to make the switch as well as monthly financial support.

Campbell's agent confirmed he had changed his allegiance while Reuters has contacted Stona's representative and the Jamaica Olympic Association for comment.

Campbell finished third in the shot put at Paris 2024 behind Americans Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs while Stona broke the Olympic record four days later in the discus to claim his country's first-ever medal in the event at the Games.

They are not the first Jamaican athletes to switch nationalities, with sprinters Jak Ali Harvey and Emre Zafer Barnes also representing Turkey when they made the switch in 2015.

Source: Reuters
