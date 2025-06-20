Jamaican Olympic medallist Campbell switches allegiance to Turkey

Jamaican athlete and Olympic shot put bronze medallist Rajindra Campbell has switched his allegiance to Turkey, with media reports saying his compatriot and discus gold medallist Roje Stona has followed suit.

The Trinidad & Tobago Guardian stated both athletes would receive a $500,000 signing bonus to make the switch as well as monthly financial support.

Campbell's agent confirmed he had changed his allegiance while Reuters has contacted Stona's representative and the Jamaica Olympic Association for comment.

Campbell finished third in the shot put at Paris 2024 behind Americans Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs while Stona broke the Olympic record four days later in the discus to claim his country's first-ever medal in the event at the Games.

They are not the first Jamaican athletes to switch nationalities, with sprinters Jak Ali Harvey and Emre Zafer Barnes also representing Turkey when they made the switch in 2015.