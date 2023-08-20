Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Jamaica's Broadbell out of sprint hurdles after fall in heats
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Jamaica's Broadbell out of sprint hurdles after fall in heats

Jamaica's Broadbell out of sprint hurdles after fall in heats

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's 110m Hurdles - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 20, 2023 Jamaica's Rasheed Broadbell looks dejected after heat 3 REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel

20 Aug 2023 08:05PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST : Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell, the Commonwealth 110 metres hurdles champion and fastest in the world this year, was a high-profile casualty in the World Championships on Sunday when he hit the penultimate barrier while leading his heat.

Broadbell, who ran 12.94 to win the Jamaican championships last month, had been among the medal favourites but hit the hurdle and ended up tangled up with it as his rivals disappeared into the distance.

Double defending champion Grant Holloway of the United States was the fastest qualifier with 13.18 seconds.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.