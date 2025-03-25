James and Eze open England accounts in win over Latvia

LONDON : England beat Latvia 3-0 as Reece James and Eberechi Eze both scored their first senior international goals to help make it two wins out of two for Thomas Tuchel's side in the World Cup qualifying campaign on Monday.

Chelsea right back James, making his first England start since 2022, curled in a sublime free kick to break the deadlock in the 38th minute of the Group K clash at Wembley.

As against Albania on Friday, England laboured at times to break down a massed defence but captain Harry Kane doubled the lead in the 68th with a tap-in from Declan Rice's pass.

Eze then came off the bench and his deflected shot made it 3-0 in the 76th minute.

Favourites England top the group on six points with Albania, who beat Andorra 3-0 in Monday's other fixture, and Latvia on three.