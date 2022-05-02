Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

James Madison cancels softball season after Lauren Bernett’s death
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

James Madison cancels softball season after Lauren Bernett’s death

02 May 2022 10:49PM (Updated: 02 May 2022 10:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ames Madison announced Monday that it has canceled the rest of its softball season in the wake of player Lauren Bernett's suicide last week.

The decision comes after the school had nixed a doubleheader against Longwood and a series against Delaware over the weekend. The regular season was scheduled to end on Saturday and had four games remaining.

"This was an extremely difficult decision and one that was not made lightly," JMU head coach Loren LaPorte said. "We are so grateful for the support of our fans all season and for the love from the softball community during the past week. We will use this time to continue healing and to honor Lauren's memory while finishing the academic semester strong. Most importantly, we're thinking about our graduating seniors whose careers have come to an abrupt conclusion."

The school, located in Harrisonburg, Va., announced the passing of the sophomore catcher on Tuesday. The Western Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia determined the cause of death Thursday.

Bernett had just been named the softball Player of the Week in the Colonial Athletic Association after batting .788 (7-for-9) with seven RBIs and four runs during a three-game sweep of Drexel.

On April 16, she tied a single-game JMU record with seven RBIs in a win against College of Charleston.

In 2021, she helped the Dukes reach the Women's College World Series for the first time. They made headlines there with a 4-3 win against No. 1-ranked Oklahoma in their opening game.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us