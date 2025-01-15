Logo
Sport

James rescues a point for Chelsea in 2-2 draw with Bournemouth
James rescues a point for Chelsea in 2-2 draw with Bournemouth

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 14, 2025
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 14, 2025
Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - January 14, 2025
15 Jan 2025 05:49AM
LONDON : Chelsea captain Reece James rescued a point for Chelsea with a 95th minute free kick to snatch a 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday.Second-half substitute James, who returned from a long spell out injured at the weekend, beat goalkeeper Mark Travers with a perfectly placed curling shot into the far corner of the net.

But it was two points dropped for the hosts who dominated much of the game, scoring through Cole Palmer in the first half before allowing Bournemouth to reply with a penalty from Justin Kluivert early in the second period.

Antoine Semenyo then shocked Stamford Bridge when he sent a near-post rocket past Chelsea keeper Robert Sanchez to make it 2-1 for the visitors.

Chelsea, who have failed to win in their last five league games, stay in fourth place in the table on 37 points from 21 matches, with Bournemouth seventh on 34.

Source: Reuters

