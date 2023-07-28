Logo
James scorcher gives England 1-0 win over Denmark
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group D - England v Denmark - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 28, 2023 England's Georgia Stanway and Rachel Daly celebrate after the match REUTERS/Jaimi Joy
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group D - England v Denmark - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 28, 2023 Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard hits the post REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group D - England v Denmark - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 28, 2023 Denmark's Pernille Harder in action with England's Millie Bright REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 - Group D - England v Denmark - Sydney Football Stadium, Sydney, Australia - July 28, 2023 Denmark coach Lars Sondergaard and players look dejected after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
28 Jul 2023 06:34PM (Updated: 28 Jul 2023 06:43PM)
SYDNEY : Lauren James scored a wonder strike in her first Women's World Cup start to lead England to a 1-0 Group D victory over Denmark on Friday, all but guaranteeing the European champions a spot in the knockout stage.

Coach Sarina Wiegman made two bold changes to Friday's squad, moving the versatile Rachel Daly back to defence and inserting James into the starting lineup - and the two teamed up to score in the sixth minute at Sydney Football Stadium.

Daly knocked the ball to James, who sped past one defender then curled in a rocket from 22 yards out that goalkeeper Lene Christensen had little chance of stopping.

Bayern Munich forward Pernille Harder almost pulled one back for Denmark in the dying minutes, clanging a header off the post.

The fourth-ranked Lionesses, who defeated Haiti 1-0 in their opener, play China on Aug. 1 in their final group game. Denmark, who beat China 1-0 to kick off their campaign, play Haiti the same day.

Source: Reuters

