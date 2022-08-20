Logo
Vardy extends contract at Leicester City until 2024
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy during an English Premier League game against Arsenal on Aug 13. (File photo: Reuters/Tony Obrien)
20 Aug 2022 05:51PM (Updated: 20 Aug 2022 06:06PM)
Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him with the Foxes until June 2024, the Premier League club said on Saturday (Aug 20).

Vardy had been linked with a possible move to Manchester United.

The 35-year-old, who joined from non-league side Fleetwood Town in 2012, is third on Leicester's all-time goalscorer list with 164 strikes from 387 games in all competitions.

"I'm obviously over the moon. Once I heard it was something the club was looking at, there was only one thing that was going to happen, and I was going to sign it," Vardy told the club website.

"The decision was easy. I've been here long enough now that I feel like part of the furniture."

Vardy, who scored 17 goals across competitions last season, was instrumental in guiding Leicester to the 2015-16 league title and also won the FA Cup in 2020-21.

Leicester, winless in their opening two league games this campaign, host Southampton later on Saturday.

Source: Reuters/gr

