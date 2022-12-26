Jansen, Verreynne push South Africa to 144 for five v Australia

MELBOURNE :Marco Jansen and Kyle Verreynne dug in grimly and rode their luck as South Africa crawled to 144 for five at tea on day one of the second test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday.

Towering all-rounder Jansen was 38 not out and wicketkeeper Verreynne on 40, the pair having built a 77-run partnership on a glorious afternoon in front a festive Boxing Day crowd.

Having won the toss and reduced South Africa to 58 for four before lunch, Australia were largely frustrated through the session barring Mitchell Starc's dismissal of Khaya Zondo for five.

Starc could thank Marnus Labuschagne for his second victim, with the number three taking a brilliant diving catch at mid-off to remove Zondo.

It was the second sparkling piece of fielding by South Africa-born batsman Labuschagne, who threw down the stumps to dismiss Proteas captain Dean Elgar for 26 before lunch.

Labuschagne was unable to deliver a third miracle late in the session when he got one hand on a tough chance at short leg as Jansen tried to fend off spinner Nathan Lyon.

Usman Khawaja then left the bumper crowd groaning as he put down a relatively easy chance at square leg to reprieve Jansen, who was on 37 when he tried to pull Australia captain Pat Cummins to the fence with the second-last ball of the session.

Australia earlier took two wickets in two balls in the penultimate over before lunch, with Starc having Temba Bavuma caught behind for one after Elgar was run out trying to pinch a single that was never there.

Paceman Scott Boland took the first wicket by having Sarel Erwee caught in the slips for 18 and all-rounder Cameron Green dismissed number three Theunis de Bruyn caught behind for 12.

Australia were unchanged from the first test in Brisbane, while South Africa made one change, bringing in De Bruyn for Rassie van der Dussen at number three.

Day one also doubled as a tribute to Shane Warne in the first test at the spin bowling great's home ground since he died in Thailand at the age of 52.

The teams lined up with floppy hats, a Warne trademark, and watched a video of the legspinner's career highlights before the start of play.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the Gabba opener by six wickets.