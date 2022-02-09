January transfer spend up almost 75per cent from last year, says FIFA study

Transfer spending in men's soccer went up by 74.7per cent in the January window compared to last year as clubs signed more players in a sign of a recovery following two pandemic-hit years, world governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.

Clubs spent $1.03 billion on players last month, just shy of the $1.16 billion recorded in January 2020.

A total of 3,791 international transfers were completed across men's and women's soccer - a rise of 28per cent compared to 2021 among male players, and a new all-time high of 42.8per cent increase in the women's game.

"For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic, transfer fees and the number of transfers experienced significant growth," a study from FIFA said.

English clubs topped spending with an outlay of $349.5 million, followed by Italy with $113.6 million and Spain with $111.1 million. England was also the top gainer in terms of transfer receipts, earning $108.6 million.

Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic's move from Italian Serie A club Fiorentina to rivals Juventus was reported to be the most expensive in the window, with the deal worth up to 80 million euros ($91.34 million).

Ferran Torres swapping Manchester City for Barcelona and Luis Diaz moving to Liverpool from Porto were second and third on the list, with the reported fees of 55 million euros ($62.79 million) and 45 million euros ($51.38 million), respectively.

($1 = 0.8758 euros)

