Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Japan and Slovakia seal places in BJK Cup quarter-finals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Japan and Slovakia seal places in BJK Cup quarter-finals

Japan and Slovakia seal places in BJK Cup quarter-finals
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Slovakia v United States - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 14, 2024 Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova during their match against Ashlyn Krueger and Taylor Townsend of the U.S. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Japan and Slovakia seal places in BJK Cup quarter-finals
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Slovakia v United States - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 14, 2024 Ashlyn Krueger and Taylor Townsend of the U.S. in action during their match against Slovakia's Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Japan and Slovakia seal places in BJK Cup quarter-finals
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Japan v Romania - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 14, 2024 Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi celebrate with a flag after winning their match against Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Monica Niculescu REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Japan and Slovakia seal places in BJK Cup quarter-finals
Tennis - Billie Jean King Cup Finals - Japan v Romania - Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena, Malaga, Spain - November 14, 2024 Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi react during their match against Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Monica Niculescu REUTERS/Jon Nazca
15 Nov 2024 08:53AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Japan and Slovakia produced stunning comebacks to beat Romania and the United States 2-1, respectively, and reach the quarter-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup on Thursday.

Viktoria Hruncakova and Tereza Mihalikova had to dig deep to beat Ashlyn Krueger and Taylor Townsend 6-3 3-6 10-8 in the match tie-break of a thrilling doubles that went into the early hours of Friday.

Townsend gave the U.S. the lead with a 7-5 6-4 win over 17-year-old Renata Jamrichova but Rebecca Sramkova leveled the tie with a gutsy 6-2 7-5 win over Danielle Collins, leaving it in the hands of the doubles to give Slovakia their hard-fought comeback in the first days of competitions in southern Spain's Malaga.

Slovakia will now face Australia on Sunday.

Earlier on Thursday, Japan produced a comeback of their own to beat Romania 2-1 and reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2013.

Missing former world number one Naomi Osaka who didn't make the trip to Spain due to an injury, Japan had to fight back after Nao Hibino lost the opening singles match of the day 6-2 6-4 against Ana Bogdan.

Ena Shibahara, who was playing singles in place of Osaka, stepped up to beat Jaqueline Cristian 6-4 7-6(2) to level the tie.

In the decisive doubles, Shuko Aoyama and Eri Hozumi booked Japan a spot in the last eight with a 6-1 7-5 victory against Elena Gabriela Ruse and Monica Niculescu.

Japan will face last year's runners-up Italy in the quarter-finals on Saturday.

"We feel great," Japan captain Ai Sugiyama told reporters.

"To get to the Finals was one goal and all the players and staff put in a great effort.

"When I was playing, it was tough for me to play team events because I put too much pressure on myself. But these days the girls are dealing with the pressure and are playing really well. Even though we lost the first match, we fought so hard."

The BJK Cup first round will continue on Friday with hosts Spain facing Iga Swiatek's Poland followed by Germany against Great Britain, as 12 teams assembled in Andalusia to battle for the title won last year for the first time by Canada.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement