SINGAPORE: Japan notched a stunning victory in the World Cup in Qatar as they came from behind to beat four-time world champions Germany 2-1 on Wednesday (Nov 23).

It was Japan's first win over Germany.

A first-half penalty from Ilkay Gundogan put the Germans ahead, before Japan substitute Ritsu Doan scored and striker Takuma Asano's late strike gave the Samurai Blue the victory.

Here are some moments from the pulsating encounter.