Japan beat Samoa to keep last eight hopes alive, England through to quarters
29 Sep 2023 05:34AM (Updated: 29 Sep 2023 06:31AM)
Japan boosted their chances of reaching the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the second successive time as they beat an ill disciplined Samoa 28-22 in Toulouse, a result which sent England through to the last eight on Thursday.

Tries by Pieter Labuschagne, Michael Leitch, Kazuki Himeno and 13 points from the boot of Rikiya Matsuda gave Japan a comprehensive victory as they leapfrogged their opponents into second place in Pool D with nine points.

Samoa, who had Ben Lam red carded early in the second half and answered with tries by Seilala Lam, Duncan Paia'aua and Christian Leali'ifano as well as points from the tee by Alai D'Angelo Leuila and Leali'ifano, are third on six points.

With 14 points, England cannot finish outside the top two. Fourth-placed Argentina are expected to add to their four points when they meet Chile on Saturday before a potential pool decider against Japan in the last round of group games.

Source: Reuters

