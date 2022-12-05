Logo
Japan bring in Tomiyasu for Itakura, Croatia make two changes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Japan Press Conference - Main Media Center, Doha, Qatar - December 4, 2022 Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu arrives for the press conference REUTERS/Gareth Bumstead
FILE PHOTO: Dec 1, 2022; Doha, Qatar; Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu (16) acknowledges fans after winning a group stage match against Spain to finish first in their group during the 2022 World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
05 Dec 2022 10:02PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2022 10:02PM)
AL WAKRAH, Qatar : Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu brought Takehiro Tomiyasu into his defence in place of the suspended Ko Itakura as one of three changes to his side for the World Cup last-16 game against Croatia on Monday.

Itakura received a second yellow card of the tournament in Japan's stunning upset of Spain in their final group match, so Tomiyasu, who has made two appearances off the bench as he struggles to shake off an injury, starts.

Moriyasu also brought Wataru Endo and Ritsu Doan back into his midfield at the expense of Takefusa Kubo and Ao Tanaka, who scored against Spain.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic made two changes to his largely settled starting line-up, bringing in Borna Barisic for Borna Sosa at left back and Bruno Petkovic for Marko Livaja in midfield.

Japan: Shuichi Gonda, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo, Wataru Endo, Ritsu Doan, Hidemasa Morita, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Daizen Maeda

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic, Borna Barisic, Ivan Perisic, Dejan Lovren, Mateo Kovacic, Andrej Kramaric, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Bruno Petkovic, Josko Gvardiol, Josip Juranovic

Source: Reuters

