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Japan change front row as they seek victory over France
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Japan change front row as they seek victory over France

Japan change front row as they seek victory over France
Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Wales v Japan - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 15, 2025 Japan head coach Eddie Jones before the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Japan change front row as they seek victory over France
Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - England v Japan - Allianz Stadium Twickenham, London, Britain - November 24, 2024 Japan's Keijiro Tamefusa reacts after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Japan change front row as they seek victory over France
Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - Wales v Japan - Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - November 15, 2025 Japan's Kippei Ishida celebrates scoring their first try with Takuro Matsunaga Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Japan change front row as they seek victory over France
Paris 2024 Olympics - Rugby Sevens - Men's Placing 9-12 - Samoa vs Japan - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - July 25, 2024. Kazuma Ueda of Japan in action. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Japan change front row as they seek victory over France
Rugby Union - Japan v New Zealand - Yokohama International Stadium, Yokohama, Japan - October 26, 2024 New Zealand's Samipeni Finau in action with Japan's Samisoni Tua REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
17 Jul 2026 01:00AM (Updated: 17 Jul 2026 01:05AM)
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TOKYO, July 16 : Japan have changed their front row and made another three alterations to their line-up to take on France in the Nations Championship in Tokyo on Saturday.

• Coach Eddie Jones has elevated props Keijiro Tamefusa and Sojiro Otsuka and hooker Hayate Era from last week's bench against Ireland to the starting line-up, saying he believes that is where they can win the test.

• "The battle in the front row will be crucial against France, and I think it will decide the outcome of the match," said the coach when he named his side on Thursday.

• Esei Haangana is named among the loose forwards in place of Kanji Shimokawa.

CNA Games
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• In the backline, Samisoni Tua comes in at centre for Yuya Hirose and Kippei Ishida replaces Taira Main.

Team: 15-Takuro Matsunaga, 14-Kazuma Ueda, 13-Dylan Riley, 12-Samisoni Tua, 11-Kippei Ishida, 10-Ryunosuke Ito, 9-Naoto Saito, 8-Jack Cornelsen, 7-Ben Gunter, 6-Esei Haangana, 5-Warner Dearns (captain), 4-Harry Hockings, 3-Keijiro Tamefusa, 2-Hayate Era, 1-Sojiro Otsuka

Replacements: 16-Kenji Sato, 17-Takato Okabe, 18-Izi Sword, 19-Michael Stolberg, 20-Michael Leitch, 21-Tiennan Costley, 22-Taira Main, 23-Shunsuke Uenobo.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by xx)

Source: Reuters
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