LONDON, Nov 26 : Japan coach Eddie Jones has made a raft of changes for a third successive game with nine switches to the starting line-up for Saturday’s Nations Championship ninth-place playoff against Wales at Twickenham.

• Japan have a new-look front row as Taufa Latu gets a first start after winning a first cap off the bench in last Saturday’s 67-5 loss to Scotland.

• The 34-year-old Michael Stolberg make his first start in the second row after playing off the bench in this month’s losses to Wales, England and Scotland.

• Jack Cornelsen will play as flanker, having scrummed down in the second row against Scotland and playing at number eight in the 78-15 loss to England.

• Riku Kitahara returns at flyhalf with Shinya Komura dropping to the bench. Samisoni Tua partners Charlie Lawrence in the centres.

• Wales edged Japan 28-21 in Cardiff and the sides meet again after finishing fifth out six teams in the group sections of the new competition.

Team: 15-Takuro Matsunaga, 14-Koga Nezuka, 13-Samisoni Tua, 12-Charlie Lawrence, 11-Tiennan Costley, 10-Riku Kitahara, 9-Naoto Saito (co-captain), 8-Faulua Makisi, 7-Jack Cornelsen, 6-Ben Gunter, 5-Warner Dearns (co-captain), 4-Michael Stolberg, 3-Taufa Latu, 2-Mamoru Harada, 1-Yota Kamimori

Replacements: 16- Kenji Sato, 17-Sojiro Otsuka, 18-Shunsuke Asaoka, 19-Ruan Botha, 20-Esei Haangana, 21-Shinobu Fujiwara, 22-Shinya Komura, 23-Halatoa Vailea.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)